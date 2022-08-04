Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 8, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 6/27/2022 Budget Work Session – 6/27/2022 – 6/29/2022, 7/1/2022 VFD Work Session – 7/11/2022 PM

Work Session – 6/21/2022 Work Session – 7/11/2022 Work Session – 7/18/2022 Work Session – 7/26/2022

Work Session – 7/22/2022

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 4720, 4724, 4725, 4734, 4784 And 4792. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1126 Which Is Located 720 Feet North Of CR 1130 In Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Road Inventory (CRI) For Hopkins County Miles Of County-Maintained Road Mileage For Certification Funding Through Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT). ii) The County Judge To Order The November 8, 2022 General Election.

iii) The Court To Discuss Proposed Tax Rate And Take Record Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2022.

iv) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate. v) The Court To Consider And Discuss The Proposed Budget FY 2023. vi) The Court To Schedule A Public Hearing On The 2023 Budget.

vii) The Court To Consider And Appoint Judge Newsom To Serve On The Sulphur Springs TIFRZ (Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone) #1 Board Of Directors.

Fire Marshal Andy Endsley To Report On Drought Conditions And Status Of Burn Ban For Hopkins County.

Fire Marshal Andy Endsley To Report On Drought Conditions And Status Of Burn Ban For Hopkins County. The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The First Amendment To The FY 2022 SAVNS Grant Contract. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The NetData Contract For 2023.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

Work Session

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The Tax Assessor – Collector Debbie Mitchell.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.