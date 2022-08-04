Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, August 8, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 6/27/2022 Budget Work Session – 6/27/2022 – 6/29/2022, 7/1/2022 VFD Work Session – 7/11/2022 PM
Work Session – 6/21/2022 Work Session – 7/11/2022 Work Session – 7/18/2022 Work Session – 7/26/2022
Work Session – 7/22/2022
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 4720, 4724, 4725, 4734, 4784 And 4792.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1126 Which Is Located 720 Feet North Of CR 1130 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Road Inventory (CRI) For Hopkins County Miles Of County-Maintained Road Mileage For Certification Funding Through Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT).
- ii) The County Judge To Order The November 8, 2022 General Election.
- iii) The Court To Discuss Proposed Tax Rate And Take Record Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2022.
- iv) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate.
- v) The Court To Consider And Discuss The Proposed Budget FY 2023.
- vi) The Court To Schedule A Public Hearing On The 2023 Budget.
- vii) The Court To Consider And Appoint Judge Newsom To Serve On The Sulphur Springs TIFRZ (Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone) #1 Board Of Directors.
- viii) Fire Marshal Andy Endsley To Report On Drought Conditions And Status Of Burn Ban For Hopkins County.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The First Amendment To The FY 2022 SAVNS Grant Contract.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The NetData Contract For 2023.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
Work Session
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The Tax Assessor – Collector Debbie Mitchell.
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup.
- Budget Work Session(s).