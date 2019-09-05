Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas

AMENDED NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 9, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

I. Invocation

II. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

A. AMERICAN FLAG:

B. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1) The Court To Declare A Quorum

2) Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 7-29-2019 Work Session – 7-29-2019 Work Session – 8-5-2019 Work Session – 8-12-2019

Work Session – 8-26-2019

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3545 Which Is Located Near FEC Pole #092616 On CR 3545 In Precinct 3.

3) The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

4) Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve Elected Official’s Salary.

ii) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Proposed 2020 Budget.

iii) The Court To Consider Adopting The Budget For FY 2020.

iv) The Court To Consider Adopting The 2019 Property Tax Rate.

v) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing In Accordance With Local Government Code Sec. 118.01(e) and Sec. 118.025 On The Plan For

Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The County Clerk’s Records Archive.

vi) The Court To Consider Approving The Plan For Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The County Clerk’s Records Archive And

Adopting Into The 2020 Budget.

vii) The Court To Consider Approving Paying Election Workers At The Rate Of $12.00 Per Hour.

viii) The Court To Consider Approving Paying Election Workers For Training At The Rate Of $12.00 Per Hour Up To Four (4) Hours.

ix) The Court To Acknowledge Kristy Springfield For Successfully Completing OSSF – Designated Representative, TCEQ Provider

Code/Course Code 0193/0420 Held By Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service on August 13 – 16, 2019.

x) The Court To Recognized Kristy Springfield For Successfully Fulfilling The Requirements In Accordance With The Laws Of The State Of

Texas For OSSF Designated Representative, Issued License Number OS0034831 By The Texas Commission On Environmental Quality on

August 29, 2019.

5) The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

6) The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

7) The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

8) The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

9) The Court To Consider Contracts.

10) The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

11) The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

12) The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The Brinker Volunteer Fire Department.

13) The Court To Adjourn

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, September 9, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.