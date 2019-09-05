Three Vehicle Crash – Smith County

Wednesday at 5:22 PM, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on SH-64 near CR-294 in Smith County. The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, Ryan Curbo, 23, of Henderson was traveling westbound on SH-64, passed in a no passing zone and struck an east bound 2012 Kia passenger car driven by Lonesha McCovey, 26, of Nacogdoches. The Ford then spun and struck another east bound vehicle, a 2015 Jeep SUV driven by Callie Birdsong, 25, of Arp.

After the crash, Curbo shed his clothing and fled into a wooded area. Curbo was found a short time later and due to his erratic and aggressive actions towards first responders was stopped by less lethal means and was transported to UT-Health –Tyler with non-life threatening injuries.

Once released, Curbo was booked into the Smith County jail on two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle – serious bodily injury as well as fleeing an accident involving serious bodily injury.

McCovy and Birdsong were both transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.