Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Work Sessions, Special Court Session

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

DATE:     Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TIME:      11:00 A.M.

PLACE:      Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  1. The Court To Attend A Pre-Bid Meeting For EPS Flute Fill And Roof Retrofit Over Metal Standing Roof For Hopkins County Annex Building.

 

  1. Budget Work Session(s).

Thursday, August 12, 2021

TIME:      11:00 A.M.

PLACE:      Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

  1. The Court To Attend A Pre-Bid Meeting For Removal And Replacement Of Existing Copper Gutters And Downspouts Of The Hopkins County Courthouse.
  2. Budget Work Session(s).

 

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

 

TIME:       9:30 A.M.

DATE:       Friday, August 13, 2021

PLACE:     In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

                    118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.                 

               

 

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

 

  1. AMERICAN FLAG:
  2. TEXAS FLAG:  “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

 

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

 

 

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  • The Court To Declare A Quorum
  • Consent Agenda.
  1. i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
  2. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
  3. a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1118 Which Is Located 3893 Feet East Of FM 2653 In Precinct 1.
  • The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  • Other County Business.
  1. i) The Court To Discuss The Proposed Tax Rate And Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2021.
  2. ii) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate.
  • The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
  • The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
  • The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
  • The Court To Consider Contracts.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
  • The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
  • The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
  • The Court To Adjourn.

 

