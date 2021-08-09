Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Work Sessions, Special Court Session

DATE: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
TIME: 11:00 A.M.
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Attend A Pre-Bid Meeting For EPS Flute Fill And Roof Retrofit Over Metal Standing Roof For Hopkins County Annex Building.
- Budget Work Session(s).
Thursday, August 12, 2021
TIME: 11:00 A.M.
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Attend A Pre-Bid Meeting For Removal And Replacement Of Existing Copper Gutters And Downspouts Of The Hopkins County Courthouse.
- Budget Work Session(s).
NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION
TIME: 9:30 A.M.
DATE: Friday, August 13, 2021
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1118 Which Is Located 3893 Feet East Of FM 2653 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Discuss The Proposed Tax Rate And Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2021.
- ii) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.