Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet With Volunteer Firefighters

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, May 2, 2022

TIME: 6:00 P.M.

PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Volunteer Firemen.