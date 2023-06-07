Hopkins County Dairy Festival Gets Underway

The 2023 Hopkins County Diary Festival officially gets underway Friday, with Opening Ceremonies and a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at noon on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. Also on Friday will be a Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow from 6 – 9pm at Shannon Oaks Church. Saturday events include another Hot Air Balloon Glow at 5:30 at Shannon Oaks Church the Dairy Festival Parade beginning at 10am at Buford Park and following the traditional parade and the Dairy Livestock show a the civic center. Cow Patty Bingo is at 2, the Queen candidates Milking Contest at 3 and the Ice Cream Freeze off at 5pm at Shannon Oaks Church.