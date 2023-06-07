Juneteenth Pageant Sulphur Springs

The Annual Juneteenth Pageant in Sulphur Springs will take place from 4-7 p.m. June 10, with the theme “A Night of Black Excellence” at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The pageant has registrants from one year old to 18 years old, and both boys and girls have signed up to run,. Tickets are $10 both in advance and at the door. Tickets can be purchased from participants or from pageant coordinators. For tickets or further information contact: LaShan Taylor at 214-434-7212, Tish Debase at 903-335-6980 or Nitri Adams at 903-440-4716.