Hopkins County Declaration of Disaster For Health Emergency

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster for a Public Health Emergency. The declaration is in effect immediately for 7 days but is likely to be extended Monday by the Commissioners Court. All gatherings should adhere to the current recommendations by the CDC. Organizers are to cancel or postpone events where more than 10 people will gather. There were no confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Hopkins County as of Wednesday evening.

Hopkins County’s new disaster declaration will limit events to having no more than 10 people in a social gathering. This will affect all churches but retail stores will be able to decide how many customers they will admit. Distancing between customers should be observed.

In Hopkins County, restaurants that are still offering dining room service are asked to strictly limit the number of customers in order to follow distance guidelines. All occupied tables must be more than six to ten feet apart. Many restaurants are offering curbside pick-up and delivery