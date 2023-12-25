Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation ” Evening in Tuscany” Gala

 

Alliance Bank is sponsoring An Evening in Tuscany Gala that the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will host on January 27. Thank you to our friends at Alliance for their ongoing support! Gathered with the big check are representatives of Alliance Bank and the Gala Chairs. First row, left to right, Gala Chair Kim Sellers, Jessica Kultgen, Ruth Ann Crowson, Keith Shurleff, and Gala Chair John Sellers. Back row left to right: Kevin Monk, James Law, James Worsham, and Tom Sellers.

 

City National Bank is generously sponsoring the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s 18th annual Gala! They are also loaning us John Sellers, who together with his wife, Kim, are chairing the Gala. Gathered around the big check are CNB representatives and the Sellers. Left to right: John Sellers, David Fenton, Michelle Haney, Kim Sellers, Tony Cook, and Don Sapaugh.

 

To learn more, go to LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com

Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook for all the latest details.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved