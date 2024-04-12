Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Shon Paul Armstrong was arrested in Hopkins County on a Hunt County Warrant for Violation of his Probation on a conviction for Aggravated Robbery. At last report, he remained in jail.

Deputies arrested Margie Caprice James Chatman in Hopkins County on a felon drug charge. They charged her on a warrant with Violating her Probation for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Amber Chandale Goldsmith was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County. They charged her with violating her probation for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested Gregory Thomas and Jennifer Christine Holter for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. In the last report, they were in the Hopkins County Jail.