Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Alex Rowe Flemens was arrested Monday in Hopkins County on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family or Household Member. No other information was available.

William Olan Kinard was arrested Monday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was being held in the Hopkins County jail. No bond or other information about incident has been released.

Cass Hunter Sullivan was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County. He’s accused of Violation of His Probation on a Robbery Charge.

The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed Friday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 10 at the District 15-4A Academic Meet. The team won the District 15-4A championship with 823 points, garnering 63 individual medals, 5 first place teams, and 3 second place teams. SSHS students also earned the titles of District Journalism and Speech Champions. In all, 33 students qualified for region competition and 6 are alternates to region. A list of participating students and coaches is on our news website.