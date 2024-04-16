Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
“MIngo” Men’s Bingo Fundraiser Tickets Still Available

In preparation for April 18’s Mingo, a new bingo spinner has arrived. Mingo is
sponsored by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation with proceeds paying for free heart
calcium tests for Hopkins County men. For sponsorships, visit Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com

Individual tickets are still available for $60  for Mingo. Mingo is Bingo for Men, sponsored by  the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise funds for free Men’s heart calcification tests. Tickets include a packet of bingo cards, water, an adult beverage ticket, an entry card for door prizes, and a Slaughter’s BBQ sandwich. Additional complete game packets, extra game cards, and cards for the bonus rounds are also available for sale. Purchase your tickets online at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or call 903-438-4799.

