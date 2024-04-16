“MIngo” Men’s Bingo Fundraiser Tickets Still Available

Individual tickets are still available for $60 for Mingo. Mingo is Bingo for Men, sponsored by the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise funds for free Men’s heart calcification tests. Tickets include a packet of bingo cards, water, an adult beverage ticket, an entry card for door prizes, and a Slaughter’s BBQ sandwich. Additional complete game packets, extra game cards, and cards for the bonus rounds are also available for sale. Purchase your tickets online at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or call 903-438-4799.
