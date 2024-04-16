Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Health And Human Services Fined For Contempt

US District Judge Janis Jack

 

The Texas Tribune reports that a federal judge has ordered Texas Health and Human Services officials to pay $100,000 per day in fines for routinely neglecting investigations into allegations of abuse and neglect of children in the state’s foster care system. U.S. District Judge Janis Jack found Commissioner Cecile E. Young in contempt of her court orders to fix how the state investigates complaints by children in its care. The state has been held in contempt of court orders for the third time since they filed a 2011 lawsuit about foster care conditions.

