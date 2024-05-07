Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Reginald Deamon Berry was arrested in Hopkins County Monday on 4 felony charges. He’s accused of Possession of More than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged on warrants for Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit Another Felony; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault of an Elderly Person with a Deadly Weapon. No additional information was released and he remains behind bars.

Fifty-two-year-old Kurt Wayne Gant was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He’s accused of head-butting and choking his mother at a Sulphur Springs residence. He’s also accused of brandishing a knife and threatening to kill her. He’s been released after posting bail.