Paris Police Officer Arrested, Relieved of Duty Pending Investigation

A Paris police officer arrested over the weekend has been relieved of duty. Paris Police responded to the Sunset Lounge at about 2am Sunday morning for a disturbance in progress and encountered a women with lacerations to her face. Witnesses at the scene identified her assailant as officer Hunter Armstrong. EMS treated the victim who was then transported to the Paris Regional Health Emergency Room. Armstrong was arrested for Felony- Assault, Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance and Public Intoxication. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.