A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs area man was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County. Amario Feliciano Zamora was charged with Interference with Railroad Property. He was later charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a vehicle.

Six people were arrested on felony drug charges in Hopkins County over the latest reporting period. They were all charged with possession of varying amounts of Controlled Substances. A woman was also charged with a drug test falsification device.