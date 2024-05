The GOP primary election runoff election is May 28. Early voting begins on May 20 and continues through May 24. Incumbent Texas House District 1 Representative Gary VanDeaver will face Chris Spencer and for the District 12 Seat on the Board of Education Incumbent Pam Little will face challenger Jamie Kohlmann. In Hopkins County there is a run-off election for Precinct 1 Commissioner between Mickey Barker and Wesley Miller and for Precinct 3 Commission William “Bill” Holden and Travis Thompson.