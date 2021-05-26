Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the 117 mm of I-30 in Hopkins County, but the driver, 23-year-old Kaj-sean Tyrece Gude fled the scene. He was captured about 9 miles later and charged with evading arrest. A female passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and both were charged on outstanding Arkansas warrants. Both suspects have been released on bond.

Two people were arrested by Sulphur Springs police after their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on South Davis Street. A search of the pickup involved turned up between 1 and 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Forty-year-old Amanda Kamile Clawson(mugshot not available) and 58-year-old Terry Ray Boles, both of Yantis were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond for each was set at $10,000 and both remain in jail.