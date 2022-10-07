Hopkins County Jail Report

Sulphur Springs police were dispatched to a residence Hodge Street to serve a warrant. Twenty-nine-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco was arrested for Violation of the Probation he was on for arson. A small quantity of methamphetamine was found at the home and he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hopkins County deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a man reported that he was being followed while walking along FM2563. During a patdown of 43-year-old Leland Randolph Nelson Jr, a straw with meth residue on it was seized Nelson was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. During booking, a glass vial containing methamphetamine was discovered in a body cavity. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. mugshot not available

A vape alarm was triggered in a women’s restroom at Sulphur Springs high school and a student was arrested for Possession of less than a gram of THC. She was booked into the county jail and released after posting $3000 bond.