More than $16,000 was turned in to the United Way Of Hopkins County at this week’s reporting meeting. That brings the total raised so far to more than $70,000, which is just 50% short of this year’s goal of $150,000. The last two campaign report meetings are slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office.