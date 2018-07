Two Hopkins County women were arrested in Sulphur Springs after a traffic stop at North Davis and Connally Streets. The women refused consent to search their vehicle, but a K9 alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search turned up a quantity of methamphetamine. Thirty-five-year old Leah Nicole Walker of Sulphur Springs and thirty-two-year old Tanya Marie Gilbert of Saltillo were arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.