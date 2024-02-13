Houston Church Shooter Identified

Authorities identified the woman responsible for opening fire inside Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch on Sunday afternoon. Police also shared that 36-year-old Gennesse Ivonne Moreno used an assault-style-type rifle with “Free Palestine” written on it. Moreno was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who confronted her at the church. Her five-year-old son, whom she brought to the church, was also shot and is in critical condition, but authorities don’t know who shot him. A 57-year-old man was shot in the hip and was treated and released. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.