Paris Police Report For Tuesday, February 13

Dainna Marie Rowe Roth

Monday, officers received a report of a theft at Walmart. Employees observed Dainna Marie Rowe Roth, 27, skip-scanning items and then attempting to leave the store without paying. She was arrested without incident and Charged with Theft under $100.00. She also had a previous arrest for theft in 2016, and they enhanced the charge to a class B Misdemeanor.

A Paris business notified the department of an embezzlement case, which had occurred over the past month in the 500 block of N. Main. The business owner had noticed the money missing over the previous month. A register audit revealed discrepancies. The owner had spoken with individuals who had access, but they denied any wrongdoing. The case is under investigation.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 87 calls for service on Monday, February 12.

Captain John T. Bull

