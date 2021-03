THE PARIS LAMAR COUNTY HEALTH DEPT IS A VACCINE HUB Join The Waiting List for the FIRST DOSE COVID-19 Vaccination

You may also call the Vaccine Hotline at 903-737-4167 for assistance from 9a-12p on Wednesdays and Thursdays Only. Scheduling calls will begin every Monday. Signing up online and the call center will not move you up in line. Sign up online here: http://ow.ly/XQlM50DGzqP