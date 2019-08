A Hunt County man accused of assaulting another man with a large knife believed to be a machete in the 2700 block of Hwy 69 south has been arrested by Commerce police. Forty-three-year-old Charles Trent Parrish had eluded a major manhunt involving numerous agencies since Thursday night and was taken into custody Saturday. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bond was set at $150,000. The victim was transported to the hospital in undisclosed condition.