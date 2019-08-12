Rangers, Riders Win With Good Pitching Plus Volleyball Results in Today’s Sports Update

The North Lamar Pantherettes finished second in the Van volleyball tournament. After going 5–0 the Pantherettes fell to Bullard in the championship game. Paris High finished in fourth place in the same tournament.

The Dallas Cowboys lost their first preseason game in San Francisco Saturday night 17–9. Dak Prescott completed all four of his pass attempts, caught one and led Dallas to a field goal on his only drive before the 49ers rallied behind two touchdown catches from Jalen Hurd. Dallas will play the LA Rams on Saturday night.

A gem from Jason Bahr helped the Frisco RoughRiders cap a four-game sweep of first-place Amarillo with a 6–0 victory over the Sod Poodles Sunday at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Bahr tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six to earn the win. The Riders provided early run support with a three-run homer from Eliezer Alvarez in the first and a RBI single from Yonny Hernandez in the second. Leody Taveras and Eliezer Alvarez each recorded three hits in the victory.

And the Texas Rangers snapped a four game losing streak with a 1–0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday. Mike Minor pitched another brilliant game. Minor went 8 innings allowing only 4 hits. He struck out 11 while only walking one batter. Texas is in Toronto tonight to begin a series with the Blue Jays on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 5:30. First pitch at 6:05.