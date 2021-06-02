I-20 Detour This Weekend

Demolition Work to Close I-20 Sunday West of Longview

Lansing Switch Road bridge demolished for replacement

WHEN:

From 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 6, until 5:00 am on Monday, June 7, or until crews complete the work.

WHERE:

I-20 between Loop 281 in Longview and FM 450 in Hallsville

MEDIA:

ATLANTA — Interstate 20 will be closed from 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 6, until 5:00 am on Monday, June 7, as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement. Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and detour onto FM 968 to FM 450, where they will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will detour at FM 450 and travel US 80 and then to Loop 281, where they will get back on I-20.

The construction schedule and highway closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route, or repair work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.