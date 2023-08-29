Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Jarvis Christian University Hosts Voter Registration

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE THURSDAY, AUGUST 31, FROM 11:30 am TO 2:00 pm.

Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University students and all public members can register to vote at a voter registration drive in the Jarvis Student Center from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 31, at the main campus in Hawkins.

“Regardless of how you plan to vote, whether Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Independent, the first step is to be registered to vote,” said JCU senior Business Major Jhavier’ Law, president of the Theta Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. They are hosting the event to ensure college students can vote locally in upcoming elections.

“Our national program titled ‘A Voteless People is a Hopeless People’ is part of our mission to make sure everyone who qualifies to vote is registered so their voices can be heard and counted at the polls.”

Jarvis Christian University empowers students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for a life of significance. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian University develops intellectually, socially, spiritually, and emotionally students of all ages.  

