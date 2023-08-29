MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School students earn AP Scholar awards .

Nine Mount Pleasant High School students have earned AP Scholar awards from the College Board for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple Advanced Placement (AP) Exams.

Five MPHS seniors, including Clinton Debord, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Nathaniel Martinez, and Joel Palacios, earned the AP Scholar designation by receiving scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams.

Four members of the MPHS Class of 2023 also earned accolades. Natalie Crockett (UT Austin) was named an AP Scholar with Distinction, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.

Ethan Harbour (Texas Tech), Camdon Johnson (UT Austin), and Fernanda Salazar (UT Arlington) also earned the AP Scholar designation.