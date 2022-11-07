Jennifer Makins, Appointed Executive Director for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas STEM Center of Excellence

I

DALLAS, TX., Nov. 4, 2022 – Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Makins as Executive Director of the STEM Center of Excellence at Camp Whispering Cedars. The STEM Center is a year-round, hands-on learning environment that provides students from kindergarten through 12th grade with an opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through family events, girl-focused programs, and field trips. The STEM Center serves more than 4,000 students annually.

Jenn Makins is a pioneering educator with a proven track record of strategically launching and growing large-scale initiatives. In her new role, Makins will lead a dedicated team of program coordinators, specialists, and AmeriCorps volunteers as they address gender parity in STEM careers and inspire the next generation of female innovators.

“Jenn’s depth of knowledge, passion for STEM, and wealth of experience in the curricular and funding milestones critical to non-profit work make her the ideal candidate for this role,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX. “I am confident she will utilize her expertise, creativity, and fearless ambition to take the center to new heights!”

Before joining the Girl Scouts, Jenn served the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas for 13 years. Under her leadership, the school established an award-winning PreK-8th grade robotics program, a STEM elective middle school program, and the ParishSTEM Summer Academy. Jenn also founded the Parish Rover Challenge team, which won back-to-back World Championships and was recognized by NASA with awards in 2014-2022. In recognition of all her outstanding contributions, she was recently honored with an Excellence in Leadership Award from the Parish Episcopal and a Haddaway Award from the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

While working for NASA Education, she cultivated and maintained many strategic partnerships, including one with the Girl Scouts of USA. Her experience with NASA doesn’t end there. She also managed a $4 million education portfolio for their Exploration Systems Mission Directorate and represented NASA on numerous prestigious panels. Makins holds an M.A. in International Science and Technology Policy from George Washington University and a B.S. in Kinesiology with a special emphasis in Outdoor Education from Texas A&M University.

Jenn is an IF/THEN Ambassador, and recently served as a speaker during The Smithsonian’s Women’s Future Month, and was featured on an episode of CBS’ Mission Unstoppable. She is a leader in her field and will encourage others to follow her example. There is an urgent need for female voices, engagement, and leadership in STEM fields, and as Executive Director of the STEM Center of Excellence, Jenn will generate excitement for STEM careers and help girls break barriers in the workplace.

