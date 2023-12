The VA Medical Center in Bonham will hold a job fair on Saturday, December 16, from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. The center is hiring 30 licensed vocational nurses and 42 nursing assistants. Aspiring VA nurses must bring a detailed resume, transcripts, two government ID forms, COVID-19 vaccination cards, references, and their last pay stub. A laptop or tablet could also be helpful. The Medical Center will give significant sign-on bonuses to those hired.