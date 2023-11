Friday, a Lamar County jury deliberated for approximately three hours before finding Dykalen Donnell “Bubba” Douglas, 18, guilty in Sixth District Court. Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced Douglas to 18 months in state jail for killing Hireal Shawn Rios, 31. The incident occurred on W. Cherry Street in Paris on February 6. Initially, Douglas faced a maximum life sentence for murder but was found guilty of a lesser charge, criminally negligent homicide, according to court records.