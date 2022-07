With temps continuing to remain well above 100, many auto repair shops are seeing more customers coming in with car trouble. The biggest issue is repairing the thing most of us are using nonstop right now, the air conditioner. On your own, check your battery, coolant, and antifreeze, and pay attention to the thermostat. Make sure your hoses and belts are not weathered and look good. If your car overheats, pull over and call a wrecker to avoid damage to the motor.