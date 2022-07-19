Tuesday’s Sports

Judge Joy Reynolds

MLB

Tuesday

All-Star

American vs. National at Los Angeles 7:00 pm FOX

Thursday

Yankees at Houston Astros 12:10 pm and 5:40 pm

Rangers at Miami Marlins 12:10 pm

NBA

Kenrich Williams, who graduated from University High School and TCU, agreed on a 27.2 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes a game in 2021-22.

COLLEGE

Baylor University bear Judge Joy Reynolds, known simply as “Joy,” beloved sister of Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan and a cherished member of the Baylor Family for 21 years, passed away peacefully Monday. One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition. The University will honor Joy in an on-campus memorial dedicated to the legacy of the past, present, and future members of the Baylor Bear Habitat.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL hasn’t ruled out creating a Class 7A for its reclassification and realignment process. But adding a more extensive class is not likely to occur for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. Jamey Harrison with the UIL says it’s a math problem. There are currently 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A combined and 190 in Class 4A, and you’ll need 600 schools to make it work. Harrison admitted the state’s growth makes adding a Class 7A a good possibility in the future.

PARIS ISD

Football Equipment Pick Up for Paris Junior High Football will be on July 27 for 8th Graders and July 28 for 7th graders at 2:00 pm. We will give out equipment at PJH Fieldhouse.

Paris HS Volleyball Tryout Information

Aug. 1

7:30 Check-in

Conditioning test with Coach Green at 8:00 am

1st session 8:15-9:30 am

Break

2nd session 11:30-1:00 pm

Aug. 2

3rd session 8-9:30 am

Teams will be made and announced at 10:00 am

Issue Equipment at 11:30 am

1st practice 12:00-1:30pm

Go over rules and expectations 1:30-2:00 pm

Parent meeting at 5:30 pm

Please ensure your daughter’s current physical is on file if they enter 9th or 11th grade. They won’t be allowed to try out or make the team if they don’t. Also, a student must attend all three tryouts sessions to make the team.

Ashley Green

Head Volleyball/Assistant Powerlifting Coach

English 1

Paris ISD

MT PLEASANT ISD

Tiger Cross Country 2022

August 20, 2022 – Greenville | Clay Minton Invitational Meet

September 3, 2022 — Longview | LeTourneau University Meet

September 10, 2022 — Hallsville | Hallsville Invitational Meet

September 16, 2022 — Pine Tree | Mike Darby Invitational Meet

September 24, 2022 — Sulphur Springs | SS Wildcat Invitational Meet

October 1, 2022 — Mt. Pleasant | Titus County Fair Invitational Meet

October 6, 2022 — Lindale | Lindale Eagle Invitational Meet

October 11-13, 2022 — Mt. Pleasant | District Meet

October 24-25, 2022 — Arlington | Regionals Meet

November 4, 2022 — Round Rock | State Meet

*All races start at 8:00 am and are subject to change.

Head Coach: Jesus Garcia jgarcia@mpisd.net 903-573-0242

Assistant Coach: Jesse Morris jmorris@mpisd.net 903-806-9295

Jr High Cross Country Schedule

Hallsville Meet – September 10, 2022, Saturday

Pine Tree Meet – September 17, 2022, Saturday

Sulphur Springs Meet – September 24, 2022, Saturday

Pleasant Meet – October 1, 2022, Saturday

District Meet – TBD – Saturday

*All Jr High races will be after High School teams are done.