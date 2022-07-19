Tuesday’s Sports

Judge Joy Reynolds
MLB
Tuesday
All-Star
American vs. National at Los Angeles 7:00 pm FOX
Thursday
Yankees at Houston Astros 12:10 pm and 5:40 pm
Rangers at Miami Marlins 12:10 pm
NBA
Kenrich Williams, who graduated from University High School and TCU, agreed on a 27.2 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes a game in 2021-22.
COLLEGE
Baylor University bear Judge Joy Reynolds, known simply as “Joy,” beloved sister of Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan and a cherished member of the Baylor Family for 21 years, passed away peacefully Monday. One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition. The University will honor Joy in an on-campus memorial dedicated to the legacy of the past, present, and future members of the Baylor Bear Habitat.
HIGH SCHOOL
The UIL hasn’t ruled out creating a Class 7A for its reclassification and realignment process. But adding a more extensive class is not likely to occur for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. Jamey Harrison with the UIL says it’s a math problem. There are currently 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A combined and 190 in Class 4A, and you’ll need 600 schools to make it work. Harrison admitted the state’s growth makes adding a Class 7A a good possibility in the future.
PARIS ISD
Football Equipment Pick Up for Paris Junior High Football will be on July 27 for 8th Graders and July 28 for 7th graders at 2:00 pm. We will give out equipment at PJH Fieldhouse.
Paris HS Volleyball Tryout Information
Aug. 1
7:30 Check-in
Conditioning test with Coach Green at 8:00 am
1st session 8:15-9:30 am
Break
2nd session 11:30-1:00 pm
Aug. 2
3rd session 8-9:30 am
Teams will be made and announced at 10:00 am
Issue Equipment at 11:30 am
1st practice 12:00-1:30pm
Go over rules and expectations 1:30-2:00 pm
Parent meeting at 5:30 pm
Please ensure your daughter’s current physical is on file if they enter 9th or 11th grade. They won’t be allowed to try out or make the team if they don’t. Also, a student must attend all three tryouts sessions to make the team.
Ashley Green
Head Volleyball/Assistant Powerlifting Coach
English 1
Paris ISD
MT PLEASANT ISD
Tiger Cross Country 2022
- August 20, 2022 – Greenville | Clay Minton Invitational Meet
- September 3, 2022 — Longview | LeTourneau University Meet
- September 10, 2022 — Hallsville | Hallsville Invitational Meet
- September 16, 2022 — Pine Tree | Mike Darby Invitational Meet
- September 24, 2022 — Sulphur Springs | SS Wildcat Invitational Meet
- October 1, 2022 — Mt. Pleasant | Titus County Fair Invitational Meet
- October 6, 2022 — Lindale | Lindale Eagle Invitational Meet
- October 11-13, 2022 — Mt. Pleasant | District Meet
- October 24-25, 2022 — Arlington | Regionals Meet
- November 4, 2022 — Round Rock | State Meet
*All races start at 8:00 am and are subject to change.
Head Coach: Jesus Garcia jgarcia@mpisd.net 903-573-0242
Assistant Coach: Jesse Morris jmorris@mpisd.net 903-806-9295
Jr High Cross Country Schedule
Hallsville Meet – September 10, 2022, Saturday
- Pine Tree Meet – September 17, 2022, Saturday
- Sulphur Springs Meet – September 24, 2022, Saturday
- Pleasant Meet – October 1, 2022, Saturday
- District Meet – TBD – Saturday
*All Jr High races will be after High School teams are done.