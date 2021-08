The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard shows that the number of active cases of COVID 19 in Lamar County has grown to 215. The number of deaths from the virus in the county has increased to 161.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District is offering free vaccines to anyone age 12 and up with no appointment needed. Call 903-715-0422 or visit 1128 Clarksville St., from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday.