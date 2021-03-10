" /> Lawmakers Limiting Governor – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Lawmakers Limiting Governor

6 hours ago

State lawmakers have filed dozens of pieces of legislation, each in different ways. They are attempting to limit the governor’s power to issue emergency orders during declared disasters. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, filed Senate Joint Resolution 45. It would require the governor to call a special session with lawmakers to renew a disaster declaration beyond 30 days or issue a new order related to an existing disaster declaration. Fourteen other senators on both sides of the political aisle have signed onto the bill.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     