Leber Named SSISD Police Chief

Officer Pat Leber has been named the new Sulphur Springs ISD Chief of Police. Leber has been serving as the Interim Chief since September of this school year. A brief pinning ceremony will be held at the next school board meeting for Chief Leber.
Statement from Chief Leber
“I am enthusiastic about taking on the pivotal role of Chief of Police for the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department. With a deep commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff, it is my goal to provide and maintain a secure and conducive environment for learning.
In assuming this leadership position, I express my excitement about implementing strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining a safe and nurturing atmosphere within Sulphur Springs ISD. My primary focus will be on collaborative efforts with the school community, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders to proactively address safety concerns and uphold the highest standards of safety and security.
I am poised to lead the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department in implementing innovative safety measures, building strong partnerships, and fostering a sense of community.
I would like to express my gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our school community.”
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.
Our site uses cookies. By using our site, you consent to the use of these cookies. Accept
Manage consent
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.