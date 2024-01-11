ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Leber Named SSISD Police Chief

 

SSISD Police Chief Pat Leber

Officer Pat Leber has been named the new Sulphur Springs ISD Chief of Police. Leber has been serving as the Interim Chief since September  of this school year. A brief pinning ceremony will be held at the next school board meeting for Chief Leber.

Statement from Chief Leber

“I am enthusiastic about taking on the pivotal role of Chief of Police for the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department. With a deep commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff, it is my goal to provide and maintain a secure and conducive environment for learning.
In assuming this leadership position, I express my excitement about implementing strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining a safe and nurturing atmosphere within Sulphur Springs ISD. My primary focus will be on collaborative efforts with the school community, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders to proactively address safety concerns and uphold the highest standards of safety and security.
I am poised to lead the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department in implementing innovative safety measures, building strong partnerships, and fostering a sense of community.
I would like to express my gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our school community.” 

