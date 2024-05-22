Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sulphur Springs ISD Summer Food Service Program

May 22, 2024 – Free Breakfast and Lunch will be served for children and teens ages 18 and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

  • Desayuno y almuerzo gratis para niños y adolescentes de 18 años o menos, y
    estudiantes incritos con discapacidades de hasta 21 años.
  • District enrollment Not required. /No se requiere inscripción al distrito.
  • No application needed/ No se necesita aplicación

Summer Feeding Locations:

STUDENTS WILL SELECT THEIR MEALS AND EAT ON SITE **LOS ESTUDIANTES SELECCIONARÁN SUS COMIDAS Y COMERÁN EN EL LUGAR

For more information, call:/Para más informacíon, llame: (903)885-2153 Ext.1113 or 1114

*This institution is an equal opportunity provider. *

