Sulphur Springs ISD Summer Food Service Program

May 22, 2024 – Free Breakfast and Lunch will be served for children and teens ages 18 and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
- Desayuno y almuerzo gratis para niños y adolescentes de 18 años o menos, y
estudiantes incritos con discapacidades de hasta 21 años.
- District enrollment Not required. /No se requiere inscripción al distrito.
- No application needed/ No se necesita aplicación
Summer Feeding Locations:
STUDENTS WILL SELECT THEIR MEALS AND EAT ON SITE **LOS ESTUDIANTES SELECCIONARÁN SUS COMIDAS Y COMERÁN EN EL LUGAR
For more information, call:/Para más informacíon, llame: (903)885-2153 Ext.1113 or 1114
*This institution is an equal opportunity provider. *