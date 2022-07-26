Man Arrested After Wife Found Dead In Broken Bow

A DeQueen, Arkansas man wanted by police for questioning after his wife was found dead in a tent last week in Broken Bow, Oklahoma has been arrested. Forty-three-year-old Brian Mussett was arrested in McCurtain County on a warrant for Violation of Probation. He’s being held without bond. Police say they believe Mussett has information about his wife’s death.
