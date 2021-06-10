" /> Man Secretly Filmed Teen Girl – EastTexasRadio.com
Man Secretly Filmed Teen Girl

50 mins ago

Cody Austin Wright

Bowie County charged a Hooks man accused of secretly filming a teen girl while she showered with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Cody Austin Wright, 34, is in the Bowie County jail on the charge with bail set at $250,000. The alleged victim, now 14, is a relative of Wright’s and claimed he began sexually abusing her when she was about 9, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl allegedly made an outcry of abuse to her mother on June 1. The girl provided an account to a forensic interviewer. She said she believes Wright put something in her ice cream or in a drink on different occasions to make her sleep and described waking up at Wright’s home with the belief that he sexually assaulted her.

