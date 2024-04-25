Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Police Report For Thursday, April 25

John Wade Armentrout | Christopher Robin Jones

 

Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of SE 16th about a suspicious person’s call. They contacted John Wade Armentrout, 40, and Christopher Robin Jones, 49. They were subjects wanted on felony warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jones’ warrant was from Georgia, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office wanted Armentrout. They arrested them without incident.

Bridgette Charlene Childress

 

Wednesday, officers arrested Bridgette Charlene Childress, 38, in the 2600 block of E. Price St. Childress had been reported intoxicated when picking up food from a local drive-through restaurant. Employees had reported her intoxication and had given a direction of travel. After the officer contacted Childress, she performed a field sobriety test, which she failed, and he arrested her without incident. The officer discovered that she had a previous conviction for DWI. Officers processed Childress without incident. 

Johnathan James Dunken

 

Wednesday, officers arrested Johnathan James Dunken, 40, after receiving information on his location. Officers responded to the 1200 block of SE 15th, contacted Dunken, and arrested him for an outstanding parole violation. The original charge was Arson. They took him into custody without incident. 

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 112 calls for service on Wednesday, April 24.

