After deliberating for just under 4 hours, a Smith County jury reached a decision on the sentence of a Grand Prairie man convicted of killing a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy. Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Nyabuto was sentenced to 32-years in prison after his conviction for Intoxication Manslaughter. Nyabuto crashed his car into a vehicle as Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos conducted a traffic stop. Bustos was struck by the vehicle and killed.