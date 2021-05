Game Wardens have identified the fisherman who drowned in Sam Rayburn Lake during the Major League Fishing Toyota Series fishing tournament as 77-year-old Pete Spencer Lammons Jr. of Houston. Lammons was a legendary football player at Jacksonville High School and the University of Texas national championship team. He went on to play tight-end for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1971 were he won a Superbowl and ended his professional career as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1972.