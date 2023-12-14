Mannsville Superintendent Arrested for PI

The Mannsville,, Oklahoma Public Schools superintendent was arrested on school grounds on Tuesday. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd confirmed that 42-year-old Brandi Price-Kelty was taken into custody for allegedly being intoxicated at the school. A series of impairment tests were performed and it was determined Price was under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants.

Statement From Johnston Sheriff Gary W. Dodd

On December 12, 2023 the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received multiple phone calls from concerned employees of the Mannsville Public School.

The callers reported Superintendent Brandi Price was intoxicated while school was in session. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded with two Deputies, and Sheriff Gary Dodd also requested the assistance of a drug recognition expert (DRE) from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol nearby.

A series of impairment tests were performed and it was determined Price was under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants.

Deputies placed Superintendent Price under arrest and transported her from the Mannsville School to the Johnston County Jail for Public Intoxication.