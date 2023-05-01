Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mass Shooter Remains At Large

 

An $80,000 reward is being offered for  the arrest of a man who allegedly shot his neighbors near the town of Cleveland, Texas north of Houston after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. Thirty-eight-year-old Francisco Oropesa fled after the shooting Friday afternoon that left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. Five other people, including several children who were in the home were not harmed. Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that Oropesa allegedly used in the shootings but authorities don’t know if he was carrying another weapon. Investigators say Oropesa could be anywhere and they have zero leads.

