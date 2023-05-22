May NETBIO Sale Exceeds 6,000 Head Of Cattle

Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) producer/members offered 6,104 head of preconditioned cattle at its May sale held last Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

A total of 241 producer/members consigned cattle to the sale and those cattle were purchased by 38 buyers. The market was good, according to David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission. and buyers paid an average of $1,239.08 per head.

Buyers, sellers and visitors from throughout the region attended the sale that featured a lot of excellent quality cattle. Fowler said that the NETBIO producers did their usual great job of pre-conditioning their cattle for the sale, and he added that the supply and demand for replacement heifers was good.

A lot of buyers are going to the Internet to watch and to bid on cattle during the sale. The sale is broadcast on the Internet connection, liveauctions.TV. Anyone planning to bid on cattle while watching the sale will need to sign up first. Just call the Market Center office at 903-885-2455 or go by the office.

The next NETBIO sale will be held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission on Friday, July 21. All sales begin at 1 p.m.

That sale will be followed by sales on September 15, October 20, and the anniversary sale on November 18. To consign cattle and obtain ear tags for the July sale or any future sales, just call Market Center office.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales per year, which is the marketing arm for members of the organization.