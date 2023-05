The DPS has identified the two people were killed last THursday in a collision on US 82 about six miles west of Paris. The preliminary DPS report indicates that a car driven by 55-year-old Darra L Munn of Lavon was westbound, stopped, and preparing to turn left onto County Road 24960. Troopers say 60-year-old Shelia J Reece of Honey Grove was eastbound and collided with Munn’s vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene.