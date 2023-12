Residents can double their donation to Sulphur Springs Meal-A-Day through December 31. An anonymous benefactor promised to double all donations up to $5,000 during this period. In the last report, Meal-A-Day reached just over $2,700 towards the goal. Contact Meal-A-Day Director Amanda Dietlin at 903-885-1661 to make your donation. As a reminder, Meal-A-Day is always looking for volunteers to help in the kitchen and deliver meals five days a week to more than 130 people daily.