Titus County Deputies arrested Sandy Padilla on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. They charged her with money laundering of more than $2,500 but less than $ 30,000 with the Manufacture and Delivery of more than four grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. At the last report, they had not set bond, and she was in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jack C. Woodrow of Mt. Pleasant for Aggravated Assault. They did not disclose any other information.