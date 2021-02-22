" /> Message From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Its Members and Customers – EastTexasRadio.com
Message From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Its Members and Customers

Members and Board Members of North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation want to let their customers know that we are working around the clock to try to find any problem or leak on our water system. The Sheriff’s Department and our Volunteer Fire Departments are also  helping look for leaks.

We are working with the City of Sulphur Springs to try to get our service restored. When you have water, please use as little water as possible. Please conserve water!!

Thank you for your patience and your help. We are working around the clock to try to solve this problem.

We appreciate the h elp of the City of Sulphur Springs in solving this problem.

Edgar Clements

Manager, North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation

